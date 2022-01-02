Probe Report on Chopper Crash That Killed CDS General Rawat Likely Next Week

The probe into the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and 13 others, is expected to be submitted to the Air Force Chief next week.

The investigation is led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who reportedly examined all the likely scenarios for the crash, including possible human or technical errors.

Sources told The Indian Express that the likely cause was Controlled Flight into Terrain (CIFT) – which means that neither the helicopter nor the pilot was at fault, but reduced visibility caused by bad weather could have resulted in the crash.

The black box of the helicopter had been recovered soon after the crash, and the probe included going through the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

The tri-services court of inquiry, headed by Singh, will legally vet the findings of the probe to ensure that all protocols were followed.