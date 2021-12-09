India's First CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat Passes Away: Who Will Decide His Successor?

While the nation mourns the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, there are uncertainties about who will succeed him and how that process of succession is supposed to take place.

General Rawat was the 27th Chief of Army Staff before being appointed as the first CDS of the country on 1 January 2020.

By virtue of being the first man to hold the post, the General's sudden demise has left a void in the armed forces that is difficult to fill, not just because of the decorated career of CDS Rawat, but also because of the nature of the post that he held.