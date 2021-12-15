Group Captain Varun Singh, Sole Survivor of IAF Chopper Crash in TN, Passes Away

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, 15 December, the IAF confirmed.

"Varun is gone", Col (retd) KP Singh, GC Varun Singh's father, told The Quint, confirming the news of his son's demise.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave-heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21," the tweet by the Air Force said.

The IAF offered condolences to Group Captain Singh's family and said it "stands firmly with the bereaved family."