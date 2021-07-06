Scindia, Sonowal, Sushil Modi: Buzz Over PM Modi's Cabinet Expansion Grows

As the buzz over the expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet grows amid several high-profile leaders from across states reaching Delhi, many new faces are likely to be inducted in the cabinet, sources told The Quint.

A few of the prominent names doing the rounds are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on Tuesday, 6 July, refused to comment on the possible expansion saying: "I cannot comment on it for now."