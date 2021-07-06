Scindia, Sonowal, Sushil Modi: Buzz Over PM Modi's Cabinet Expansion Grows
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet currently has 53 members but can have up to 81.
As the buzz over the expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet grows amid several high-profile leaders from across states reaching Delhi, many new faces are likely to be inducted in the cabinet, sources told The Quint.
A few of the prominent names doing the rounds are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on Tuesday, 6 July, refused to comment on the possible expansion saying: "I cannot comment on it for now."
The cabinet currently has 53 members, but can have up to 81.
Sacrifices Being Rewarded?
While Scindia's exit from the Congress along with his loyalists had led to the downfall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and paved the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as the CM for the fourth time in March 2020, Sonowal had gracefully step aside for Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the new CM of Assam after the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state. Sonowal has left for Delhi amid the buzz over his induction in the cabinet.
Sushil Modi, who is believed to have masterminded the downfall of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in Bihar in 2017 and paved way for the BJP to ally as the junior partner with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was removed from the deputy CM's post in the 2020 Assembly elections.
Other names that are doing the rounds are Janata Dal leader CP Singh and Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras, NDTV reported.
Interestingly, the LJP recently saw a split, with Paras, late party supremo Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, having engineered a coup against the latter's son Chirag Paswan, who had led the party in the 2020 Bihar elections. The buzz around Paras is likely to come as a jolt to Chirag, who had publicly voiced his support for PM Modi on multiple occasions.
Meeting Scheduled for Today Cancelled: Report
According to NDTV, the Prime Minister's meeting with top party leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday has been cancelled.
This will be the first Union Cabinet expansion since PM Modi's return to power in 2019 for the second consecutive term.
The expansion is also expected to factor in the Assembly elections scheduled in the five states early next year – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Elections are also scheduled in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir in the second half of next year.
