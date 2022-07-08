Shinzo Abe Shot | 'Distressed, Praying': PM Modi, World Leaders Express Shock

"Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe," wrote British PM Boris Johnson.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen while condemning "violent illegal acts" on Facebook, said that "Former Prime Minister Abe is not my good friend, but also Taiwan's most stable ally." She expressed her condolences over the incident.

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who briefing reporters at the G20 meet, was quoted as saying, "I don't know what is behind this assassination attempt. I found out about it during the meeting. I was the first to start the speech by expressing my condolences to my Japanese colleague for what happened. There will probably be an investigation."

The foreign minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, added, "My part as the presidency of the G20 on behalf of G20 foreign ministers during the meeting also convey our deepest sympathy and our prayers all to the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."