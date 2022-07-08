Shinzo Abe Shot | 'Distressed, Praying': PM Modi, World Leaders Express Shock
Japan PM Fumio Kishida, in an emotional media address, said everything was being done to revive the former PM.
Lamenting the potentially fatal attack on erstwhile Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 8 July, said that he was "deeply distressed."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi wrote on Twitter.
The former Japanese PM was shot at in the city of Nara on Friday morning while delivering a speech, the Japan government confirmed. He is showing no vital signs, and is feared dead.
The 67-year-old leader was not breathing, and his heart stopped while being airlifted to the hospital for the gunshot wound, a fire official was quoted as saying.
Soon after the news broke, messages of shock and despair poured in from leaders around the world, with the PM of Japan, Fumio Kishida, saying that he is "praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved."
In a media briefing, an emotional Kishida stated:
"As far as I've heard, everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I am praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved. I am not aware of the motives and background behind this attack, but this attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections – the very foundation of our democracy – and is absolutely unforgivable."PM of Japan Fumio Kishida, quoted by Reuters
Meanwhile, Australian PM Anthony Albanese joined in to send his "thoughts to Abe's family and the people of Japan."
Anthony Blinken, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern Voice Alarm
The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was quoted as saying that he was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned" about the news coming in from Japan.
Meanwhile, in a tweet, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said that "events like these shake us to the core."
"Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe," wrote British PM Boris Johnson.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen while condemning "violent illegal acts" on Facebook, said that "Former Prime Minister Abe is not my good friend, but also Taiwan's most stable ally." She expressed her condolences over the incident.
Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who briefing reporters at the G20 meet, was quoted as saying, "I don't know what is behind this assassination attempt. I found out about it during the meeting. I was the first to start the speech by expressing my condolences to my Japanese colleague for what happened. There will probably be an investigation."
The foreign minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, added, "My part as the presidency of the G20 on behalf of G20 foreign ministers during the meeting also convey our deepest sympathy and our prayers all to the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."
'Shocked': Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh React
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his shock at the news of the attack on Abe.
"Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family," he said.
Congress leader and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh also displayed shock at the incident, saying, "deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family," news agency ANI reported.
Speaking to the agency, ex-Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale indicated, "Shocking and sad news that we've got this morning. Japan is a very peaceful country. Guns are not easily available like in the US. So, this shooting is very abnormal, it'll shock the people of Japan."
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.