'Build a Wall to Hide Us, Don't Evict': Slums Near Pragati Maidan Ahead of G20

Himanshi, 6, was playing in the bylanes of the Janta Camp, a colony of shanties opposite Delhi's Pragati Maidan, wearing an over-sized t-shirt with the G20 logo printed on the back.

"Tuition mein diya kisi ne (some people distributed them at the tuition classes)," said Himanshi, referring to the study group organised by some college students for underprivileged children near her house.

Little does she know that the global G20 event that that India is preparing for might lead to her losing a roof over her head.