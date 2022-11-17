What Happened at G20 on Climate Change? Nothing New

The summit was primarily dominated by geopolitical issues, straying away from the Indonesia's intended agendas -- food security, energy security and the climate crisis.

On climate change, world leaders did reinforce their pledge to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. While this move was welcomed by those currently attending COP27, the global temperature threshold remains a key point of concern.

(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.)