Police Lathicharge Unemployed Teachers in Patiala, 5 Injured

The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has condemned the lathicharge.

"The SAD condemns the brutal lathicharge by police on unemployed teachers in Patiala," said party spokesperson and former state Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

He said the way women teachers were manhandled and assaulted was a matter of shame for the whole state.

"Instead of listening and assuring them, the Cong government is suppressing their voice," the SAD spokesperson said in the tweet.