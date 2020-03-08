Police Lathicharge Unemployed Teachers in Patiala, 5 Injured
The Punjab Police lathicharged unemployed teachers on Sunday, 8 March, to foil their march towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala, resulting in injuries to five of them.
Police said that some members of the force were also injured.
The protesters were demanding jobs, saying they had cleared the elementary teacher training (ETT) and qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), but they were still jobless.
The protesters included women teachers.
The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has condemned the lathicharge.
"The SAD condemns the brutal lathicharge by police on unemployed teachers in Patiala," said party spokesperson and former state Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.
He said the way women teachers were manhandled and assaulted was a matter of shame for the whole state.
"Instead of listening and assuring them, the Cong government is suppressing their voice," the SAD spokesperson said in the tweet.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )