‘Reiterated Commitment to Indo-US Partnership’: PM Speaks to Biden
The two discussed “shared priorities & concerns – COVID-19, climate change, and cooperation in Indo-Pacific Region”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden over the phone to congratulate him on Tuesday, 17 November, with both the leaders reiterating their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership".
The two discussed "shared priorities and concerns – COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region", PM Modi said in a tweet.
"I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect Kamala Harris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," he said in another tweet.
Modi had earlier congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in a tweet on 8 November. "As the VP (vice president), your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he had tweeted to Biden, who had served as vice-president during the tenure of Barack Obama.
Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election days after Election Day on 3 November, winning the majority of the Electoral College votes. However, his rival, Republican and incumbent President Donald Trump, has refused to concede, making claims of an election fraud without much evidence.
