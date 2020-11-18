‘Reiterated Commitment to Indo-US Partnership’: PM Speaks to Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden over the phone to congratulate him on Tuesday, 17 November, with both the leaders reiterating their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership".

The two discussed "shared priorities and concerns – COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region", PM Modi said in a tweet.

"I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect Kamala Harris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," he said in another tweet.