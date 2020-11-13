China Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden on Winning US Polls

Though the US and international media have declared Biden as the US President-elect, Trump has not conceded to Biden, as is also the norm every election season when a winner is projected. Since China wouldn’t want to antagonise Trump, they might have refrained, Channel News Asia reported.



The relations between United States and China have been strained in the recent years, especially under the administration of incumbent US President Donald Trump.

Trump has blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and called China the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy.



Experts believe that one of the most important tasks on Biden’s agenda would be to reset diplomatic relations with China because the United States needs China to rejuvenate the economy, address global issues such as climate change, curb the surge of COVID-19 and a host of other issues. However, only time will tell how Biden will craft this association.