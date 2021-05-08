PM Modi Speaks to Uddhav, CMs of 3 Other States Amid COVID Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 8 May, spoke to the chief ministers of four states, including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, amid the COVID-19 surge across the country.

The PM sought details about Maharashtra's fight against COVID and commended its effort in countering the second wave during the call, the Maharashtra CM's office said on Twitter.

"The Hon'ble CM requested more linkages in the procurement of oxygen for the state, gave information about several measures taken & plans to counter the third wave. The Hon’ble CM thanked the Hon’ble PM for continuous guidance & for accepting various requests made by the state," the CMO tweeted.