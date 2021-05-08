4.01 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,187 Deaths in India; Lockdown in TN
India on Saturday, 8 May, reported 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,18,92,676. The death toll increased by 4,187 to 2,38,270.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,23,446 active cases across the country, while 1,79,30,960 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,18,609 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
A complete lockdown has been announced in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from 10 May to 24 May amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
- The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday approved the anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use
- On Friday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May to 6 am on 24 May
- A nine-day lockdown came into effect in Kerala from Saturday
- Delhi reported 17,364 new coronavirus cases and 332 fatalities on Saturday
- More than 16.73 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
DCGI Approves DRDO's Anti-COVID Drug For Emergency Use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday approved the anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use.
"DCGI has granted permission for emergency use of therapeutic application of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients," the DRDO said.
17,364 New Coronavirus Cases in Delhi
Delhi reported 17,364 new coronavirus cases and 332 fatalities on Saturday, taking the tally in the national capital to 13,10,231 and the death toll to 19,071.
'Request Centre to Ensure Adequate Availability of Vaccines': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the national capital needs 3 crore doses to inoculate 1.5 crore people above 18 years of age.
"Out of this, the Delhi government has got only 40 lakh doses so far. We need 2.6 crores more doses...If Delhi government is given 80-85 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine per month, we can complete vaccination within three months," he was quoted as saying.
"To complete vaccination within three months, we need to vaccinate 3 lakh people every day. Currently, we are inoculating 1 lakh people in a day. I request Central government to ensure adequate availability of vaccines to Delhi," he went on to say.
He also urged the experts and the Centre to consider bringing vaccines for children as soon as possible,
4.01 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,187 Deaths in India
