SC to Hear Plea Seeking CBI or SIT Probe in the Hathras Case Today

Further, the petitioner requested that the matter may be transfered from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

This development comes two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras case.

The petitioner number 1, in the present case, is a Social Activist. In the Petition, she drew attention to the fact that as a female, she is aggrieved by the injustice done to females, especially when no action is taken by the concerned authorities. She also lamented, in her PIL, how the victims body was hurriedly cremated in the wee hours of the morning by police personnel.