‘Hathras Woman Not Raped’: UP Govt PR Agency Sends ‘Clarification’

A “clarification note” shared by Mumbai-based public relations firm Concept Public Relations on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government in case of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras has taken social media by storm.

The press note reiterated the UP government’s claims and said that the “girl in the Hathras case was not raped and claimed that there was a conspiracy to push the state into a caste turmoil.”