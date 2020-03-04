81 Patients Test Positive for Swine Flu in UP’s Meerut

As many as 81 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut, including 20 PAC jawans, according to Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar.

“So far, 11 PAC jawans have been discharged from the hospital while other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after five days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for swine flu,” he said.