Swine flu has claimed at least 9 lives in Meerut so far. Image for representation. (Photo: IANS)

81 Patients Test Positive for Swine Flu in UP’s Meerut

As many as 81 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut, including 20 PAC jawans, according to Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar.

“So far, 11 PAC jawans have been discharged from the hospital while other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after five days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for swine flu,” he said.

At least 9 lives have been lost in Meerut so far as a result of swine flu. The administration has formed a team to examine the deaths.

"We have formed a six-member team to ascertain the cause of their death," Rajkumar said on Tuesday.

"The team is examining whether the deceased caught the virus from a fellow patient while getting treatment in the hospital or were already affected by it," he added.

