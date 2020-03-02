‘Flu Is Not a Disease’: Adityanath as Swine Flu Deaths Rise to 9

Urging people not to panic in the face of Japanese Encephalitis, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath claimed on Sunday, 1 March, that “flu is not a disease” and people develop a cold primarily due to a change in the weather.

Adityanath was speaking at the fifth edition of the ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela,’ inaugurating a month-long vaccination drive for children to prevent the annual spurt of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome among children.

He stated, “Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch cold. It is flu in itself and the cause of its spread has been given names like swine flu and bird flu,” the chief minister said, while seeking to caution people against panicking in face of the spread of any disease.