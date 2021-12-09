Winter Session: HM Has Given a Misleading Statement on Nagaland, Says Congress
Catch all the live updates on Parliament's Winter Session 2021 here.
The winter session of Parliament entered its ninth day on Thursday, 9 December. Proceedings in both the houses began at 11 am.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed both the houses of Parliament regarding the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others lost their lives. Singh addressed the Lok Sabha at 11 am, followed by a statement in the Rajya Sabha (RS).
The winter session has so far been stormy and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the monsoon session.
Both the houses observed two-minute silence on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other military personnel.
The Opposition did not protest today and attended the defence minister's address.
Not Allowed To Pay Tribute: LoP Kharge
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that "after Defence Minister's statement in Rajya Sabha, Opposition demanded 1-2 minutes for each MP to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the chopper crash. But we were not allowed. It is unfortunate and we condemn this attitude."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha debated space projects being planned by the government, such as Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, following which the house was adjourned till 2 pm.
Home Minister Has Given a Misleading Statement: Congress on Nagaland Killings
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary attacked the government over the civilian killings in Nagaland, where 13 civilians were gunned down by the armed forces in a case of “mistaken identity”.
Chaudhary said that the claim made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the vehicle carrying coal miners in Nagaland’s Mon district was asked to stop by the armed forces is false.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.