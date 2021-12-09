Winter Session: HM Has Given a Misleading Statement on Nagaland, Says Congress

The winter session of Parliament entered its ninth day on Thursday, 9 December. Proceedings in both the houses began at 11 am.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefed both the houses of Parliament regarding the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others lost their lives. Singh addressed the Lok Sabha at 11 am, followed by a statement in the Rajya Sabha (RS).

The winter session has so far been stormy and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the monsoon session.