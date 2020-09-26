Maternity Leave of 26 Weeks, Reforms For Transgender: Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, 26 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts being made to promote women entrepreneurship.

He also mentioned the attention being given to the health of the women in the country by providing them paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.

“Large-scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world's largest micro financing scheme,” he said.

Regarding paid maternity leave, he said, “India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.”