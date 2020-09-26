Modi to Address UNGA Today, May Discuss Climate Change, Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, 26 September. He is scheduled to speak at 6:30 pm (IST) on issues related to climate change and terrorism, among others, sources told NDTV.
The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
World leaders including PM Modi are delivering pre-recorded video statements at the summit that is being held at the United Nations office in New York.
The Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office confirmed his presence at the summit at the aforementioned time.
Sources told NDTV that “India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and de-listing of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.”
"Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission," the sources added.
The list of priority issues also includes climate change and the ones related to sustainable development.
According to news agency PTI, sources that India is likely to highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while mentioning its contribution to the world cooperation against COVID-19 by helping over 150 countries.
Further, sources told PTI that India’s priority will be to “ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.”
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI)
