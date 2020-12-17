Angry at Ram Temple, Oppn Fueling Farmers’ Unrest: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 17 December, said that the Opposition is not happy with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is why they are misleading the farmers in the ongoing protests, reported NDTV.

While addressing a farmers’ outreach programme in western UP's Bareilly district, the chief minister said that there are some people who do not want India to become ‘Shreshtha Bharat.’