Angry at Ram Temple, Oppn Fueling Farmers’ Unrest: Yogi Adityanath
He also lashed out against communism and said that the theory will never hold true.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 17 December, said that the Opposition is not happy with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is why they are misleading the farmers in the ongoing protests, reported NDTV.
While addressing a farmers’ outreach programme in western UP's Bareilly district, the chief minister said that there are some people who do not want India to become ‘Shreshtha Bharat.’
‘’What is the reason behind misleading the farmers, when the government has denied to take back the MSP,” he said.
While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unprecedented efforts" to help Indian farmers, he lashed out at those who were conspiring to create unrest in the country.
"The theory of communism will never hold true. That if you repeat a lie a hundred times, it will become true,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying, as reported by NDTV.
There are some people who do not want a change in the lives of farmers, he added.
This comes at a time when farmers have been agitating around the national capital for more than 20 days, in an effort to raise their voice against the farm laws introduced by the Modi government in September.
(With Inputs from NDTV)
