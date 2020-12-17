Amid Protests, Modi Scheduled to Address Farmers in MP on 18 Dec
According to a report from the Chief Minister’s Office, the video address is scheduled for 2 pm.
Amid protests against the BJP government’s new agriculture laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 17 December via video conferencing.
This comes at a time when farmers have been agitating around the national capital for more than 20 days, in an effort to raise their voice against the farm laws introduced by the Modi government in September.
Speaking on the reforms earlier this week, PM Modi said that the Opposition and several farmer bodies in the past have asked for the very reforms that crores of farmers are opposing now.
“They [the Opposition] also wanted these reforms but they couldn’t when they were in power. But now that we have managed to do it, they are misleading farmers,” he added.
