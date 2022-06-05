After Leader’s Remark on Prophet Muhammad, BJP Says It Respects All Religions
The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.
Seeking to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Sunday, 5 June, that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.
Amid a row over remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion.
The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.
The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment. Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.
Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."
India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to practise any religion of their choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.
"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.
