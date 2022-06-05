After Leader’s Remark on Prophet Muhammad, BJP Says It Respects All Religions

Seeking to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Sunday, 5 June, that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Amid a row over remarks of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.