'No Remorse': Bajrang Muni After Getting Out on Bail Following 'Hate Speech'
Bajrang Muni had been arrested for "publicly threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women"
Bajrang Muni, who had been arrested for alleged vile remarks against Muslim women, was given a bail on the morning of Sunday, 24 April. After being released from jail, Muni said he has no regrets because he had made the statements to protect Hindu women.
"If I need to go to the jail a 1000 times for my religion, I will," said Muni. "I will do anything for my religion, even sacrifice myself."
The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR on Friday, 8 April, against Bajrang Muni for "publicly threatening to kidnap and rape" Muslim women.
"I have no remorse , no guilt. I did this for our religion, our women."
The UP police had registered an FIR against Muni after a video of his statements went viral.
In the video shot at an event in Sitapur district, a saffron-clad Muni can allegedly be seen addressing a gathering from his car to cheers and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' by the crowd.
Muni was heard saying that he will kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harasses the women in the area. He also alleged that Rs 28 lakh had been allocated to murder him by Muslims in the area.
The gathering was reportedly organised on 2 April.
After this, Bajrang Muni had defended his statement and refused to apologise.
Accusing Mohammed Zubair form Alt News who tweeted the video, Muni said, "the video has been tweeted by Mohammed Zubair. If you check his profile, there is not a single post which is not anti-Hindu. If he was a humanitarian or a secular person, he would also have posted about atrocities committed by Muslims against Hindus or the hate speeches by them. But he has posted only those tweets in which Hindus are shown to be aggressive."
Speaking to ANI, he had later reiterated his threat and claimed that the video was distorted to implicate him under false charges.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of the video and written to the DGP to take action in the matter.
