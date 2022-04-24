'No Remorse': Bajrang Muni After Getting Out on Bail Following 'Hate Speech'

Bajrang Muni, who had been arrested for alleged vile remarks against Muslim women, was given a bail on the morning of Sunday, 24 April. After being released from jail, Muni said he has no regrets because he had made the statements to protect Hindu women.

"If I need to go to the jail a 1000 times for my religion, I will," said Muni. "I will do anything for my religion, even sacrifice myself."

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR on Friday, 8 April, against Bajrang Muni for "publicly threatening to kidnap and rape" Muslim women.