Haryana Police Files FIRs Over Social Media Rumours Spread Before Communal Clash

Background: Clashes in Nuh initially broke out on Monday, 31 July, during a religious procession that had been organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Subsequently, the violence also spread to other parts of the state like Badshahpur, Palwal, and Sohna.

On Wednesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also stated that social media had played a significant role in fueling the violence in Nuh, which claimed the lives of six people including two home guards.