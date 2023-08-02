'Strict Action Will Be Taken': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Violence

"What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two Home Guard personnel and four civilians. Besides this, a number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals,” Khattar said.
He further added that the Haryana government was working to identify the culprits behind the violence and will uncover potential conspiracies connected to the incident.
"A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend individuals who are absconding. As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the arrested will be sent on remand today so that more information about those involved in this incident can be obtained,” the chief minister added, assuring "strict action" against the guilty.
Speaking on the deployment of security forces, Khattar said that 30 companies of the Haryana Police and 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to maintain peace.
Apart from that, three companies have been deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad, and 14 in Nuh.
Further, the CM said that the losses incurred during the violence in Nuh will be assessed by the government and the victims compensated by the government.
Khattar also said that the Rajasthan government has registered an FIR against the Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar and that the Haryana government will provide all the help required to find him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)