'Strict Action Will Be Taken': CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Violence

"A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend individuals who are absconding. As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the arrested will be sent on remand today so that more information about those involved in this incident can be obtained,” the chief minister added, assuring "strict action" against the guilty.

Speaking on the deployment of security forces, Khattar said that 30 companies of the Haryana Police and 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to maintain peace.

Apart from that, three companies have been deployed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad, and 14 in Nuh.