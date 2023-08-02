Nuh Violence: Chautala, Rao Inderjit Question Yatra; What Explains Their Stand?

The violence in Haryana's Nuh which subsequently spread to Sohna and parts of Gurugram, seems to have brought forth the differences in the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in the state.

There are different voices coming from even within the Haryana BJP.

The differing versions are focused on the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra - also called Shobha Yatra - that took place on Monday, after which the violence had broken out.