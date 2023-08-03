Mob Hit Cops With Stones, Iron Rods: FIR on How 2 Home Guards Were Killed in Nuh

On Monday, 31 July, two home guards — Niraj and Gursev Singh — were killed, allegedly by a mob during the violence that broke out during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh district.

The Quint accessed the First Information Report (FIR) filed based on the complaint of Inspector Ajay Kumar of Kherki Dhaula police station. The FIR claims that the mob "pelted stones" and attacked police personnel with "sticks, iron rods, and stones" which ultimately led to death of Niraj and Singh, and left several officials injured.

“They (mob) pelted stones, blocked our way, and started firing at us with an intention to kill. Police personnel were brutally beaten up,” the FIR filed on Tuesday, 1 August, claimed.