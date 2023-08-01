'Cars Burnt, Stones Pelted, Cops Hid from Mob': Eyewitness Recalls Nuh Violence

“Jaise ki aam ya koi aur phal ped se girta hai, vaise hi ghaayal log zameen par gir rahe the… (Injured people fell on the ground like how fruits fall from trees),” recalled Anil Mohania, a freelance journalist, and an eyewitness who was present when communal violence broke out during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, 31 July.

The ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Monday afternoon and was flagged off in Gurugram's Civil Lines.

The clashes broke out after rumours surrounding the attendance of a Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year, allegedly surfaced, NDTV reported.