Northern Army Commander Visits China, Discusses Border Peace
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces' commander General Han Weiguo and discussed issues having strategic ramifications and measures to enhance peace and tranquility along the sensitive borders, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday, 8 January.
The Indian Army described the meeting Lt General Singh and General Han as "historic".
General Singh's visit is the second-ever by a Northern Army commander to China, earlier being in 2015, Udhampur-based Army PRO (Defence) Lt Colonel Abhinav Navneet said in a statement in Jammu.
He said they discussed issues having strategic ramifications to include regional security environment, joint training and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the borders.
The spokesperson said the visit would "serve as a milestone" by cementing mutual ties. "This will achieve the twin aims of high-level military cooperation and stabilising the sensitive borders of both the countries."
During the five-day visit, which started on 7 January, the Indian delegation is holding talks with top generals of China's People's Liberation Army and visiting vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai.
The visit comes close on the heels of Joint Military Exercise 'Hand-in Hand 2019' held recently between the two countries in eastern theatre in Meghalaya.
"There has been a marked increase in mutual coordination between armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them," the spokesperson said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)