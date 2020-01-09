Northern Army Commander Visits China, Discusses Border Peace

He said they discussed issues having strategic ramifications to include regional security environment, joint training and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the borders.

The spokesperson said the visit would "serve as a milestone" by cementing mutual ties. "This will achieve the twin aims of high-level military cooperation and stabilising the sensitive borders of both the countries."

During the five-day visit, which started on 7 January, the Indian delegation is holding talks with top generals of China's People's Liberation Army and visiting vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai.

The visit comes close on the heels of Joint Military Exercise 'Hand-in Hand 2019' held recently between the two countries in eastern theatre in Meghalaya.

"There has been a marked increase in mutual coordination between armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them," the spokesperson said.