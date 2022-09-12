Noida Woman Slaps Security Guard Repeatedly, Arrested & Later Released on Bail
In another case of upper-class arrogance, a woman, identified as Sutapa Das, repeatedly slapped a security guard in Noida's Cleo County Society in Sector 121 on Saturday, 10 September, due to a 'delay' in opening the society gate.
A video of the same has gone viral on social media, leading to a police case against the woman, who is apparently a professor in Delhi University. Soon after the incident came to light, the woman was arrested by Noida Police, but was later granted bail.
The guard, Sachin Kumar, said, "We were doing RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) work. The number of her car was not appearing on the RFID. Despite this, we manually entered her car number. Even after that, she got down from the car, and started abusing and hitting me.”
The guard added that she further threatened him. He added that he then called the police.
Kumar later also lodged a complaint at the police station.
Noida Phase 3 SHO Vijay Kumar said, "Based on the complaint of the guard, a case was registered against the woman. The woman was fined and was granted bail."
This comes days after a resident of a high-rise society in Gurugram was arrested for thrashing and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator, after he was briefly stuck in a lift on 29 August.
Days before that, Bhavya Roy, 32, was arrested on 21 August, after her video abusing and manhandling security guards of a Noida society went viral. She was granted bail by a local court on 24 August.
Topics: Noida Security Guard
