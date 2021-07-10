No Police Action Against BJP's Amu For 'Love Jihad' Hate Speech

Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu, who had delivered an incendiary speech against the Muslim community at a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Pataudi almost a week ago on Sunday, 4 July, has faced no police action for his comments to date.

In a video of the speech, which has gone viral on social media, Amu can be heard saying, "If you want to make history in the country, if you don’t want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born. We are 100 crore, and they 20 crore."

Varun Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, told NDTV that he was aware of the speech delivered at the mahapanchayat. He said that no measures have been taken against Amu so far, as no complaint has been lodged in relation to his comments.