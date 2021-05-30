Karni Sena Now Has a Problem With Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’

As the title suggests, Prithviraj is a period film based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. According to reports, filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena has demanded that the title of the film be changed. “How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him,” Rathore is quoted to have said.