No Drunken, Reckless Driving: Delhi Police’s Advisory on Holi
As the country gears up to celebrate the much-awaited Holi festival on Tuesday, 10 March, the Delhi traffic police has come out with a special traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic, and more importantly to curb rash driving and road accidents on the day.
It states, “ Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers, etc.”
“Special Traffic Police checking teams with interceptors along with PCR and Local Police teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, Red Light jumping, etc.. Interceptors will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding,” it said.
Action Against Drunken Driving, Over-Speeding, Red-light Jumping
As per the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum 3 months.
Moreover, advising the motorists to obey traffic rules, the police has laid down the following rules:
- Not to drink & drive.
- Observe prescribed speed limits.
- Obey traffic signals.
- Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles.
- Especially two wheeler drivers/riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.
- Not to indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving.
- Not to allow minors/unauthorized persons to drive your vehicle.
- Not to indulge in performing stunts on two wheelers.
Delhi Traffic Police has also appealed to parents to not allow their minors to drive vehicles.
“All motorists are advised to obey traffic rules and regulations and follow the directions of the traffic policemen on duty for their safety as well as the safety of other road users,” the police added.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )