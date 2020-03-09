No Drunken, Reckless Driving: Delhi Police’s Advisory on Holi

As the country gears up to celebrate the much-awaited Holi festival on Tuesday, 10 March, the Delhi traffic police has come out with a special traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic, and more importantly to curb rash driving and road accidents on the day.

It states, “ Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers, etc.”