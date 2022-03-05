NMC Allows Ukraine-Returned Medical Students to Complete Internships in India

In a relief for students returning from war-torn Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday, 4 March, said that MBBS students, who have returned to the country without completing their mandatory 12-month internships, will be able to do so in India.

“There are some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations, which is beyond their control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, war etc. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of their internship in India is considered eligible," the circular said.