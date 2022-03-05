The Quint Discusses the Russian Invasion With Ukraine's Indian Students

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 10th day. The Russians have taken control of Kherson, are relentlessly bombing Kharkiv, and are poised to take over Kyiv. War naturally means the evacuation of non-combatants, and it's been an extremely tense week for Indian students in Ukraine, who have been trying to get back home. Today, The Quint spoke live to four such students, who managed to make it back.

The live stream was also joined by Arindrom Phukon, a student currently stuck in Sumy.