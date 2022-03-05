The Quint Discusses the Russian Invasion With Ukraine's Indian Students
The Quint's live stream was joined by a student currently stuck in Sumy & students who have managed to return.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 10th day. The Russians have taken control of Kherson, are relentlessly bombing Kharkiv, and are poised to take over Kyiv. War naturally means the evacuation of non-combatants, and it's been an extremely tense week for Indian students in Ukraine, who have been trying to get back home. Today, The Quint spoke live to four such students, who managed to make it back.
The live stream was also joined by Arindrom Phukon, a student currently stuck in Sumy.
What's the Latest in Ukraine?
An air raid alert has been sounded for the capital city of Kyiv. Multiple loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv city on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised the NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.
This comes a day after Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, after a fire broke out at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe due to an attack by invaders.
