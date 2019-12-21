Nirmala Sitharaman ‘Surprised’ Why Parties Are Linking CAA to NRC

Sitharaman, on Friday 20 December 2019, also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment on seeking a United Nations backed opinion poll on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a rally on 19 December 2019, Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a UN referendum on CAA, comments which later corrected in a press conference on 20 December 2019.

In an interview with Asian News International (ANI), N Sitharaman questioned the West Bengal CM’s faith in Indian institutions.