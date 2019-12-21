Nirmala Sitharaman ‘Surprised’ Why Parties Are Linking CAA to NRC
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to ANI about CAA and West Bengal CM’s UN referendum comment.
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to ANI about CAA and West Bengal CM’s UN referendum comment.(Photo: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman ‘Surprised’ Why Parties Are Linking CAA to NRC

Himmat Shaligram
India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday 20 December 2019, said that she is “surprised” that responsible political parties are linking the Citizenship Amendment Act to something which has not even started yet.

“For 70 yrs they’ve been waiting, it’s an Act which will give them citizenship so they can live a life of dignity. It has nothing to do with existing citizens of this country.”
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Loading...

Sitharaman, on Friday 20 December 2019, also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment on seeking a United Nations backed opinion poll on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a rally on 19 December 2019, Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a UN referendum on CAA, comments which later corrected in a press conference on 20 December 2019.

In an interview with Asian News International (ANI), N Sitharaman questioned the West Bengal CM’s faith in Indian institutions.

“In 2005, she gave a very passionate plea for the refugees from Bangladesh, going to the extent of tearing a piece of paper and throwing it on the Deputy Speaker at that time. Has she changed her position now? ”
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mamata Banerjee has planned a “No NRC No CAA” meet on the same day in all divisions of the state of West Bengal.

“If you don’t take back the black CAA, if you don’t reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don’t ignore people’s voice,”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

An “abhinandan rally” has been scheduled on 23 December 2019 by BJP working President J.P Nadda in Kolkata, despite citywide protest on CAA.

Also Read : CAA Unrest: At Least 10 People Arrested Over Daryaganj Violence

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...