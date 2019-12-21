Nirmala Sitharaman ‘Surprised’ Why Parties Are Linking CAA to NRC
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday 20 December 2019, said that she is “surprised” that responsible political parties are linking the Citizenship Amendment Act to something which has not even started yet.
Sitharaman, on Friday 20 December 2019, also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment on seeking a United Nations backed opinion poll on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Addressing a rally on 19 December 2019, Banerjee challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a UN referendum on CAA, comments which later corrected in a press conference on 20 December 2019.
In an interview with Asian News International (ANI), N Sitharaman questioned the West Bengal CM’s faith in Indian institutions.
Mamata Banerjee has planned a “No NRC No CAA” meet on the same day in all divisions of the state of West Bengal.
An “abhinandan rally” has been scheduled on 23 December 2019 by BJP working President J.P Nadda in Kolkata, despite citywide protest on CAA.
