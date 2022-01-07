Peek Into Bulli Bai Accused Niraj Bishnoi's Views on Hindus, Tech & Sunny Leone

"There are a many reasons why God don’t appear before anyone. The main reason is the age of Evil. Currently we’re living in that age and when all will seem lost when there would be more than 100 world wars and when terrorism would take the face of religion then the universe would be swallowed by Mahakaal of Ma Kali which our science call Black hole."

This is from an answer on Quora from 15 June 2017 by a 16-year-old school student from Assam's Jorhat Niraj Bishnoi. Five years later, he has been arrested by the Delhi Police for being the alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai App on Github, in which prominent Muslim women were being put up for "auction".

The Quint examined Bishnoi's Quora profile, which gave an insight into his views as a teenager - especially his belief in the superiority of Hinduism, expertise on tech matters and a few glimpses of misogyny.