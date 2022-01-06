'He Was on His Laptop All Day': Niraj Bishnoi's Father Claims Son is 'Innocent'

“My son would spend day and night on his laptop. I had no idea what was going on... I know he didn’t do what people are accusing him of,” said Dashrath Bishnoi, father of Niraj Bishnoi, the 21-year-old accused in the Bulli Bai case. Niraj was arrested from Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday night, 5 December, by the Delhi Police.

DCP (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit) KPS Malhotra alleged that Niraj is the “main conspirator and creator of the Bulli Bai app on Github. Niraj disclosed that he created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles.”

Niraj allegedly created the Bulli Bai app on Github, in which photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.

A Delhi-based journalist, whose photos were misused on the app, had filed a complaint, which was turned into a First Information Report (FIR) by the Delhi Police.