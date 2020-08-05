The Quint’s Newsletter: Dawn in Ayodhya, Same Old Dusk in Kashmir

One of the panelists of this discussion, author Ratan Sharda, writes, “Nullifying Article 370 is a paradigm shift. It will take us time to come out of 70 years of doing the same things but expecting different results. Yes, a lot needs to be done – but that can’t legitimise what had been happening for seven decades.”

No discourse on Jammu and Kashmir is immune to fake news, propaganda and deliberate falsifications. Our Webqoof team has made your life easier by sifting facts from fiction.

Coming back to the bhoomi pujan, many leaders from the Congress party hailed the ceremony at Ayodhya. Senior journalist Bharat Bhushan decodes this as the Congress party's attempt to reclaim its majority vote.

Lawyer Avani Bansal, however, writes that religion and politics ought not be mixed as they rarely blend well.

Far from this madding crowd, Pragya Tiwari yearns for her ancestral town that has now been invisibilised by the politicking around Lord Ram’s birthplace.

As the day draws to an end, one wonders whether any place is what we have always believed it to be.

What is Kashmir, heaven on earth or an open air correctional facility?

What is Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace or a symbol of majoritarian heft?

NISHTHA GAUTAM

Opinion Editor

Is your inbox living on junk? It needs a daily dose of The Quint. Subscribe to our newsletter.