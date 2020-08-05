‘Jai Siya Ram,’ Chants PM Modi, Says India is Sentimental Today
PM Narendra Modi spoke at the Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram Temple on 5 August in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.
“Siyavar Ram Chandra ki Jai
Siyavar Ram Chandra ki Jai
Jai Siya Ram
Jai Siya Ram.”
This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech at the Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram Temple a little after 1:30 pm on Wednesday, 5 August, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya after laying a 40-kg silver brick.
In attendance were several political and religious leaders including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandibai Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas and Ram Mandir Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
Moderating the event was VHP leader and Ram Mandir trust general secretary Champat Rai. Congratulating the devotees of Lord Ram, PM Modi said, “I congratulate the Bharat bhakts (devotees of India) and Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) in the entire world today. It is my pleasure that I was invited by the Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for this day.”
The trust was formed to oversee the construction of the temple in Ayodhya according to the Supreme Court verdict on the land dispute on 9 November.
He went on to add that his visit to Ayodhya was only natural. He said, “Today, all of India is sentimental. The wait which spanned generations is coming to an end today. Crores of people probably cannot even believe that while they are alive they are witnessing this holy moment. Ramlalla (the idol of Ram) stayed under a tent for years, now a grand temple will be inaugurated.”
Addressing the people who played a role in the Ram Mandir’s inauguration on Wednesday, PM Modi said, “I am telling all those people, I am bowing my head to them on behalf of 130 crore people. Every person who was connected to the pure movement of the Ram janmabhoomi is seeing this right now. They are surely sentimental and are being blessed.”
‘Ram in Our Hearts’
Speaking about Ram, PM Modi said, “Ram is instilled in our hearts. He is among us. If we have to do any work, then for inspiration we look towards him. You see the wondrous powers of the Ram temple; structures were destroyed, several efforts were made to erase the existence of the temple, but despite all that Ram continues to occupy a place in our hearts and is the basis of our culture.”
He further said Lord Ram is India’s modesty (maryada) and is the most dignified man as well (maryada purushottam).
Speaking about what this temple will do for the coming generations, Modi added it would be an inspiration for faith and determination.
Speaking about his stop at Ayohdya’s Hanuman Garhi before coming to the Bhoomi Poojan location, he said, “Before coming here, I went to Hanuman Garhi. All of Ram’s work is done by Hanuman only. From Hanuman’s blessings, the Bhoomi Poojan has begun today. The Ram Mandir will become a modern symbol of traditions for India.”
‘Mahatma Gandhi Wanted Ram Rajya’
The Prime Minister said due to circumstances around COVID-19, the event was modestly conducted as it should have been. “This was also shown the day the Supreme Court made its announcement. Even then everyone was peaceful and considerate of each other’s feelings,” Modi said.
Speaking about how the Ram setu (mythological reference to a bridge that connected India to Sri Lanka) was built by carving Ram’s name in each brick, he said people across India similarly have sent holy soil and water to create an infallible power here.
“Your homeland is more important that heaven. This was also the teaching of Lord Ram,” he said adding that the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, also wanted to live by the attributes and lessons from Lord Ram.
