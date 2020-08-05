Was Kashmir Prospering And Without Bloodshed Under Article 370? No

Below are some examples of how the Valley’s politicians ruled Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, behind the ‘smokescreen’ of Article 370:

From 1947-2007, there were no reservations for SC/ST. Ultimately, an SC judgment in 2007 forced the reluctant state government to give reservations, but still, there are no political reservations. STs still don’t have reservations though they form 14-16 percent of the population.

There were 135 constitutional laws blocked under Article 370. There was no delimitation till 2002. Then, the J&K assembly passed a resolution that would make the next Census possible only in 2020, thus, delimitation on the new Census would be possible only by 2026 elections.