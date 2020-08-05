Ram Mandir: Which Secular Leaders Hailed Bhoomi Pujan & Who Didn’t

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya into a grand spectacle, non-BJP parties were faced with a difficult dilemma.

They were faced with two choices:

To hail the foundation laying ceremony for the temple and join Lord Ram’s bandwagon

Respect the sentiments of Muslims, for most of whom, the construction of the temple is linked to an extremely traumatic event – the demolition of the Babri Masjid

The ‘secular’ parties carefully worded their statements, trying to balance the two concerns.

However, in many cases, the scales appeared tilted heavily on one side. Here’s an overview of how various ‘secular’ parties responded, the calculations driving these responses and two key aspects on which they may have failed.