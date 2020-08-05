Ram Mandir & Congress: Can It Only Be the BJP’s ‘Poor Cousin’ Now?

Irrespective of the acts of omission or commission of Rajiv Gandhi or Narasimha Rao – taking any credit for the Temple would only expose it to ridicule. The temple movement was started by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and led formally by some mahants of Ayodhya. The BJP gave it a fillip. When elected to power in Delhi, it got a Supreme Court verdict in favour of the temple. Both the VHP and the BJP are front organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and together they owned the entire movement for constructing a Ram Temple where the Babri Masjid once stood.

The Congress had welcomed the Supreme Court judgment last November on the Ayodhya land title suit. Unable to handle the the Babri Masjid–Ram Temple issue for three decades, the party chose to leave it to the judiciary. Now that the judiciary has decided—and as often happens with the courts in India the order has been in favour of the establishment of the day—the party cannot present itself as a sore loser. It has to accept this reality and move on.