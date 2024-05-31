'The People Know How to Discipline Leaders,' Says NewsClick's Prabir Purkayastha

Two weeks after being released from prison, NewsClick's founding editor Prabir Purkayastha addressed a large gathering of journalists and activists on 30 May at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Purkayastha has been booked under the UAPA and his portal has been accused of receiving "Chinese money" in order to "defame India." NewsClick has categorically denied the allegations.

During the press conference, Purkayastha, along with former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, spoke about press freedom in India and the significance of freedom of speech and express.

