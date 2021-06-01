Need Free Vaccines: Jharkhand CM Tells PM Amid ‘Abysmal’ Supply

The Chief Minister highlighted the inconsistency in vaccine prices, saying that it is “pertinent to note that the rates specified by the centre for procurement of vaccines by the state for the age cohort of 18 to 44 years are significantly higher than the rates at which vaccine is being procured by the centre for the beneficiaries in the age cohort of 45 years and above”.

The Centre’s vaccine policy has also been criticized by Opposition parties, several other state governments as well as the apex court of the country.