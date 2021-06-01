Dear Central Ministers, Health Is a State Subject But Not Pandemic

The “health-is-a-state-subject” catchphrase has mostly surfaced as a response to questions being asked on the centre’s “liberalised” and “decentralised” vaccination policy. As per that policy, while the central government will procure 50 per cent of the manufactured vaccines for the 45+ age group at a subsidised price, state governments are responsible for procuring vaccines for the 18-44 age group in the open market.

Further, state governments are also expected to float global tenders in order to procure vaccines from abroad.