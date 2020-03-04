Mother of Man in Viral Video Claims He Died Post Police Custody

“He never attended any protest. In fact, he would scold me for participating at the sit-in,” recounts a teary-eyed Kismatoon, the mother of 23-year-old Faizan, who died after a video of him and others being beaten by the police went viral.

As flames of unrest engulfed one neighborhood after another on 24 February, a video of cops beating five bleeding youths, while asking them to sing Jana Gana Mana went viral on social media. Among those youth, who were seen lying on a street, was Faizan from Kardampuri, who eventually passed away in a city hospital, late on 26 February.

The Quint spoke to his family members to understand the sequence of events leading to his death.