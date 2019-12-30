Watch: Naseeruddin Shah & TM Krishna’s Tribute to the Constitution

On Monday, 30 December, civil society group Karwan-e-Mohabbat posted a video on its YouTube page which features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah reading out the Preamble of the Constitution and Carnatic musician TM Krishna singing the national anthem.

This video comes as protests against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which erupted in November 2019, show no signs of subsiding, despite the government’s efforts.