Watch: Naseeruddin Shah & TM Krishna’s Tribute to the Constitution
On Monday, 30 December, civil society group Karwan-e-Mohabbat posted a video on its YouTube page which features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah reading out the Preamble of the Constitution and Carnatic musician TM Krishna singing the national anthem.
This video comes as protests against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which erupted in November 2019, show no signs of subsiding, despite the government’s efforts.
Loading...
Eighty-one persons, including students, were detained on Sunday as they gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens near Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. They were taken into custody as the protest had no permission and released soon afterwards, the police said.
Thousands of demonstrators have been arrested and detained across the country.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)