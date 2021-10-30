NCB Used the Same Panch Witness for 5 Cases in Last One Year: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has once again come under scrutiny after several allegations were made against the agency, following Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan was granted bail on 29 October.

As per an Indian Express report, out of the ten independent witnesses used by the NCB in the case, the same panch witness, Adil Fazal Usmani, who has been used in at least five other cases since 2020, has been used.