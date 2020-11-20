JeM Plot to Target Polls Defeated: PM Modi, Post Nagrota Encounter

In the wee hours of Thursday, 19 November, an encounter between suspected terrorirsts and security forces took place near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, reported ANI. Further, according to ANI, four terrorists were killed in the encounter that lasted for four hours.

A truck was allegedly intercepted at 5 am during a routine check on Thursday, following which the encounter occurred.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IG), Jammu Zone, told ANI: